Jenna Jameson: impacta el cambio físico de la reina del porno de los 90

Jenna Jameson fue una de las estrellas del cine erótico de los años 90. Ahora ha vuelto a los titulares de los diarios por una razón diferente: su impresionante transformación física.
La estadounidense de 45 años oriunda de Las Vegas, no fue al gimnasio para lograr rebajar 80 libras. Utilizó la famosa dieta cetogénica, libre de azúcares y carbohidratos.
Now that my three stepsons are here for the next few months, it’s so important I focus and keep on track. Preparing meals for kids while avoiding excessive carbs isn’t easy. So I make sure I make meals that we all can enjoy together, while the carbs are easily subtracted for me! I love making spaghetti bolognese for them, and I just eat mine with zucchini noodles! Also I will roast chicken or brisket with potatoes and I’ll forgo the spuds. Moral of this post is, being a #keto mom is quite doable! Make sure you keep up with my stories to see my amazing boys from Israel 🇮🇱 #beforeandafterweightloss #momlife #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #ketotransformation #ketodiet #ketosis #intermittentfasting #ketomom
“Me siento rara cuando la gente me pregunta mi rutina de ejercicios. Siento que no creerán que perdí todo este peso solo con dieta, pero es la verdad. Desearía ser ávida del gimnasio, pero no lo soy. Desprecio el gimnasio”, expresó la ex actriz porno.
Para no dejar lugar a duda de su transformación, este martes Jenna compartió una imagen del antes y el después de su cuerpo.
Here goes nothing. #motivationmonday UUUGH. I didn’t want to post this before picture. But once I mulled it over in my mind, I realized how important normalizing women’s true bodies is. This is normal. This is beautiful. My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to “skinniness” was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy. So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs and was starving myself… I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue. I’m now a healthy size 4 and can keep up with my kids. Hallelujah! So remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren’t just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health. This is a years worth of recalibration and focus. So in closing, remember how important your precious health is… don’t stress on what is staring back at you in that mirror. #ketotransformation #ketodiet #beforeandafterweightloss #cellulite #keto #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #intermittentfasting
“Aquí no hay nada. No quería publicar esta foto antes. Pero una vez que lo procesé en mi mente me di cuenta de lo importante que es normalizar los cuerpos verdaderos de las mujeres. Esto es normal. Esto es bello. Mi transición a la salud me ha ayudado a darme cuenta mucho de mi conexión con que la delgadez no es sana. Es posible estar delgado y sin salud”, contó.
La dieta cetogénica forzará a que el cuerpo esté en cetosis, lo que implicará la baja de peso. Es altamente recomendado acudir a un nutriólogo antes de implementar alguna dieta especial.