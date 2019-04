Tatuaje de hispano ayuda a esclarecer horrendo crimen en el que decapitaron a mujer

Jacob Gonzales may have had a two-week running start on detectives, before the body of his girlfriend, Katherine Cunningham, was found on Camano Island.

He's still at large. Katherine's sister wants him caught. Story: https://t.co/bQC74tGWXD pic.twitter.com/a7mzTyLQCm

— Caleb Hutton (@snocaleb) April 28, 2018