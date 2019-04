Una botella de plástico paralizó varias líneas del Metro de Nueva York

This morning, we reported that a “train’s brakes were automatically activated” along the F line, disrupting many of your commutes. We’re often asked, “what activated the brakes?” Today’s answer? This seltzer bottle, which was found under a signal stop arm at York St. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/12RGbQCav2

— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 24, 2019