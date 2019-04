“¡Telemundo, una vergüenza!”: Demian Bichir explotó por falta de respeto a su luto tras el suicidio de Stefanie Sherk

View this post on Instagram

If you’re lucky to have a dog come into your life you will have the unique opportunity to learn about loyalty, courage, resilience and most importantly how to love unconditionally. After 17 amazing years, wonderful Rudy advanced to a higher level of energy yesterday. @stefaniesherk was passing by a pet store and saw baby Rudy in a cage corner, rolled up. Her brothers and sisters were happily playing around her. When she asked about her she was told they couldn’t sell her because she was ill and most likely she would die soon. Stefanie then said, no, she won’t, she’s coming with me. Rudy proved everyone wrong over and over again throughout her amazing life. She was a spiritual healer and will be deeply missed. Only animal lovers understand the sorrow of losing such a formidable friend. So long, buddy.