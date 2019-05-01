Celia Lora irrumpió en la casa de Acapulco Shore sin ropa interior y dejó atónitos a todos

Pocas cosas sorprenden cuando se trata del irreverente “reality show” Acapulco Shore de MTV, pero Celia Lora lo logró.
La hija del vocalista del “Tri” se unió al elenco habitual integrado por Tadeo Fernández, Luis Caballero “Potro”, Talia Eisset, Karime Pindter, Fernando Lozada, Manelyk González, Luis Méndez “Jawy”, Brenda Zambrano y Eduardo “El Chile”. Además de los nuevos integrantes, Xavier Ulibarri y Dania Méndez.
Y es que Celia apareció con un impactante vestido largo rojo que poco podía cubrir sus impactantes curvas.
Los fans del show notaron de inmediato que la “playmate” no traía ropa interior.
Mane fue una de las que recibió a Celia con más gusto, pues la conoce de sus aventuras en Playboy y la considera su amiga.
Y es que para Celia la ropa es un artículo sobrevaluado. En su cuenta de Instagram ha dejado claro que nació para modelar como Dios la trajo al mundo.
Será un ingrediente muy particular en la sexta temporada de AcaShore.