Celia Lora irrumpió en la casa de Acapulco Shore sin ropa interior y dejó atónitos a todos

View this post on Instagram

Let's swim to the moon, uh huh Let's climb through the tide Penetrate the evenin' that the City sleeps to hide Let's swim out tonight, love It's our turn to try Parked beside the ocean On our moonlight drive Let's swim to the moon, uh huh Let's climb through the tide Surrender to the waiting worlds That lap against our side Nothin' left open And no time to decide We've stepped into a river On our moonlight drive Let's swim to the moon Let's climb through the tide You reach your hand to hold me But I can't be your guide #xpuha #serenity #serenitybeachclub 🌊🌊🌞🌞 #quintanaroo #mexico