Estudiante que murió en tiroteo en Colorado era un hispano genio de la robótica

This is 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. He was the young man killed in the #STEMshooting yesterday.

We’re told he was passionate about technology, on the school’s robotics team, and set to graduate in just 3 days. Sending his family so much love during this time. 🙏🏽 @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/QYalFnsCom

— Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) May 8, 2019