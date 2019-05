Preso 30 años injustamente por violación sale de la cárcel a cometer la atrocidad

Flawed evidence got him freed in 2016 from a rape conviction where he spent 30 years in prison. Now, George Perrot is charged in a sexual assault earlier this year that allegedly involved heroin and an unconscious woman: https://t.co/JKzboo2mAd pic.twitter.com/dYryM1XvSD

— David Hurlburt (@David5TV) May 6, 2019