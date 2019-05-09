La influencer hecha sensualidad: Jessenia Gallegos

View this post on Instagram

I fell hard for the beautiful, yet tragic, love story , @starisbornmovie !!! I still have the soundtrack on repeat 💗 The whirlwind of 2lives coming together in a passionate rollercoaster is what touched home, especially meeting @tboy61915 . I’ve said it time & time again that he’s helped me break out of my she’ll as a recording artist and I’ve been by his side able to help him evolve as an actor. It was so cool seeing #BradleyCooper singing, as it was extremely cool seeing @ladygaga acting on the big screen.!! Jaimie & I decided to TRANSLATE the song & make a Spanish version, I hope u like it! Thank you @artclassrob @fbamgmt ✨✨ . . WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ON TuVisionCanal : LoveIsLove — tuvisioncanal.com/LoveIsLove — LINK IN IG BIO . . I am a SURVIVOR of Domestic Violence who loves a Transgender ADVOCATE man. Together we face a lot of backlash from society but hope to show the world that LOVE overpowers ALL that is hate. He believes in me more than I do and vice versa. We both push each other for better. We are our biggest cheerleaders. . BOTH WEARING @forever21 ——— . ESPAÑOL: Me enamoré de la hermosa y trágica historia de amor, de la pelequila A Star Is Born !!! Todavía tengo el cancion en repetición 💗 El torbellino de dos vidas que se unen en una montaña rusa apasionada es lo que me conmovió, especialmente por el radon de conocer a Jaimie. Lo he repetido una y otra vez que el me ha ayudado salir de me misma como artista y he estado a su lado ayudándole a evolucionar como actor. Fue genial ver a Bradley Cooper cantando, ya que fue genial ver a Lady Gaga actuando en la pantalla grande. Jaimie y yo decidimos traducir la canción y hacer una versión en español, ¡espero que les guste! Mire el video completo en TuVisionCanal: LoveIsLove – tuvisioncanal.com/LoveIsLove . #lxlbrand #loveislove #lgbt #transman #ciswoman #couplegoals #enespañol #latina #amor #lgtbally #shallowcover #shallow #country #pop #singer #forever21 #starisbornmovie #dvsurvivor