La influencer hecha sensualidad: Jessenia Gallegos

Jessenia Gallegos es una joven actriz y cantante que ha conquistado el mundo de las redes sociales con su carisma y belleza. Pero si hay algo que su público también le agradece es la honestidad con la aborda temas de su vida privada a través de sus plataformas digitales.
La influencer también utiliza sus redes junto a su pareja Jaimie Wilson, con quien informa al público sobre temas transgénero por él mismo. Y juntos le demuestran a sus seguidores y a otros las bondades de su relación, así como la lucha constante que viven debido a las críticas o los señalamientos homofóbicos, entre muchos otros.
Sin embargo, los haters solo han logrado fortalecer el compromiso que tanto Jessenia y Jaimie tienen con ellos mismos y este tema del cual también son voceros. Él, modelo, actor y cantante. Ella, una luchadora que lleva en su música y la actuación su pasión por el mundo del entretenimiento.
View this post on Instagram
I fell hard for the beautiful, yet tragic, love story , @starisbornmovie !!! I still have the soundtrack on repeat 💗 The whirlwind of 2lives coming together in a passionate rollercoaster is what touched home, especially meeting @tboy61915 . I’ve said it time & time again that he’s helped me break out of my she’ll as a recording artist and I’ve been by his side able to help him evolve as an actor. It was so cool seeing #BradleyCooper singing, as it was extremely cool seeing @ladygaga acting on the big screen.!! Jaimie & I decided to TRANSLATE the song & make a Spanish version, I hope u like it! Thank you @artclassrob @fbamgmt ✨✨ . . WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ON TuVisionCanal : LoveIsLove — tuvisioncanal.com/LoveIsLove — LINK IN IG BIO . . I am a SURVIVOR of Domestic Violence who loves a Transgender ADVOCATE man. Together we face a lot of backlash from society but hope to show the world that LOVE overpowers ALL that is hate. He believes in me more than I do and vice versa. We both push each other for better. We are our biggest cheerleaders. . BOTH WEARING @forever21 ——— . ESPAÑOL: Me enamoré de la hermosa y trágica historia de amor, de la pelequila A Star Is Born !!! Todavía tengo el cancion en repetición 💗 El torbellino de dos vidas que se unen en una montaña rusa apasionada es lo que me conmovió, especialmente por el radon de conocer a Jaimie. Lo he repetido una y otra vez que el me ha ayudado salir de me misma como artista y he estado a su lado ayudándole a evolucionar como actor. Fue genial ver a Bradley Cooper cantando, ya que fue genial ver a Lady Gaga actuando en la pantalla grande. Jaimie y yo decidimos traducir la canción y hacer una versión en español, ¡espero que les guste! Mire el video completo en TuVisionCanal: LoveIsLove – tuvisioncanal.com/LoveIsLove . #lxlbrand #loveislove #lgbt #transman #ciswoman #couplegoals #enespañol #latina #amor #lgtbally #shallowcover #shallow #country #pop #singer #forever21 #starisbornmovie #dvsurvivor
View this post on Instagram
My love, @tboy61915 . May this new year of life bring you closer to all you have ever wished for. I want to take the time to first thank the universe , God, whatever you want to call it for creating you. You are brave, you are gifted, you are good & so much more! Everyone is in pursuit of happiness. But you have spent these past years pursuing a truth, your truth! And the truth often seems to be not happiness but its opposite. It brings hurt, it causes pain, it can even leave you lonely for some time. Leading one to ask the Lord, “why me!?!” It can make us fearful, make us cold, make us angry. But you my love , you were able to find the good in all the bad you endured. You even learned how to forgive, how to trust and how to love again. I thank God for watching over you during your journey bc this world can be vicious and for protecting you through it all. I thank the Lord for bringing you into my life. It means the world to have one another at each side on a new pursuit; the pursuit of positivity, something the world so desperately needs. I love you ! Happy Birthday!! . . #happybirthday #hbd #love #capricorn #virgo #loveislove #bestfriend #couplesgoals #latina #ipickyou cc: @bronson.photo
Pero más allá de todo Jessenia también es una mujer muy sexy que ha logrado conquistar al público por su belleza física, que como latina también es comparada con otras estrellas con curvas como JLo.
View this post on Instagram
Caught some vitamin D yesterday in Puerto Rico all thanks to @tmobilepuertorico before todays event!! 😎🙃 Gracias por la oportunidad de visitar su hermosa isla 🇵🇷 . . Wearing @wetseal . Fitness: @getfitwithvice @justgoalsbrand . . #travelblogger #travelgram #swimsuit #bikini #poolside #sun #laisladelencanto #pool #sunshine #latina #hotel #pr #miami #model #influencer #warm #instagood #wcw #goodvibes #bodypositive #lxlbrand #summervibes
View this post on Instagram
Last night I got to act LIVE on stage in front of a packed theater for the second time in MY LIFE! It feed my starving appetite for acting. For those who don’t know. I’m #SAG eligible and I’m on #IMDb ! 2012 was the peak of my acting career , but it was all stripped from me when my abusive ex deleted ALL my phone contacts & changed my number. He even went as far as changing the password to my booking email address so I couldn’t access it and so people couldn’t access me. He even deleted ALL my social media planforms (I’m rounding ⬆️) : 2MILL on IG, 4MILL on FB, 10MILL on Youtube…. Later that year I almost died… I remember waking up and wishing I had died… I felt like I LOST EVERYTHING! I lost hope in my dreams, I lost will to start over , I lost belief in myself. I was a MESS!! So .. I GAVE UP! I spent years healing my mind, body & soul. In 2016, i decided to get back into the industry and start again. It hasn’t been easy, since all my film & tv contacts were lost , but it’s been both interesting and fun getting where I am today. I am hopeful about the future bc I love doing what I do. Best of all… I’m happy to be ALIVE!!! . . If your in TV/Film looking for a female actress or a talent agent , DM me. Let’s work !!! . . PS: Tonight’s the #oscars ! Who’s watching ?!?!?!? . . . #actress #film #tv #latina #bilingual #freeagent #talent #ny #nj #ecuador #newark #actor
Aquí una probadita del talento musical de Jessenia Gallegos con su tema “Power Numbers”.
¡Ups! Jennifer López ignoró descaradamente a Katy Perry
Selena Gómez disfrutó entre amigos de una noche mágica, en Disney
El bochorno: Se le rompieron los pantalones, en público, a la actriz Anne Hathaway