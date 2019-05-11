El verdadera cara de Kylie Jenner y sin una gota de maquillaje

Kylie Jenner ha presentado su nuevo producto en la industria de belleza, y éste está relacionado con el cuidado de la piel. Para mostrar las bondades y características de su nuevo emprendimiento la joven empresaria ha expuesto su rostro sin una gota de maquillaje. La dueña de Kylie Cosmetics ha expandido su marca.
En los promocionales se ven a detalle las marcas de expresión -arrugas- ganadas por los años, como también sus labios e incluso las pecas que adornan sus mejillas, ésas que desde que Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, se convirtiera en parte de la familia real británica se pusieran de moda.
Además también se pueden apreciar otros detalles, como por ejemplo el verdadero estado y grosor de sus labios, aquellos que tanta fama le han brindado gracias a sus famosos labiales.
KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com
Aquí les compartimos imágenes que la hermana menor de Kim Kardashian expuso a través de sus historias en Instagram.