Más tormentas amenazan con inundaciones en el sur y sureste de Estados Unidos

Most of the heavy rain has subsided some across the west-central Gulf Coast and South but the next 48hrs (Fri eve-Sun eve) will be very wet w/ rain amounts of 1-3 inches, locally higher. Parts of TX, LA and MS remain extremely saturated and addtl rain may exacerbate flood issues. pic.twitter.com/8gzTnUYOKd

— National Weather Service (@NWS) May 10, 2019