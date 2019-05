Netflix presenta el aclamado documental “Knock down the house”

View this post on Instagram

Documentarian Rachel Lears has spent her career uplifting the narratives of marginalized folks. Her latest film, "Knock Down the House," followed four female candidates who overcame huge obstacles to run against congressional incumbents (and one of those women just happens to be our friend @ocasio2018 💗). Congrats to Lears on her incredible film, which just won her a grant from the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund. 👏#FemaleFilmmakerFriday Photo: @jubileefilms