Trump se burla de Biden pero comete un grave error. Las redes lo destrozan

Trump se burló del coeficiente intelectual de Biden pero no escribió bien su apellido desatando las burlas
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Una vez más el presidente Donald Trump hace el ridículo gracias a uno de sus ataques en Twitter.

La palabra “Bidan” apareció en Twitter después de que el presidente Trump tuiteara lo que parecía ser un error tipográfico del nombre del ex vicepresidente Joe Biden .

“Corea del Norte disparó algunas armas pequeñas, que perturbaron a algunas de mi gente y otras, pero no a mí”, dijo Trump en un tweet el sábado anterior.

“Tengo confianza en que el presidente Kim cumplirá su promesa, y también sonrió cuando dijo que Swampman Joe Bidan era un individuo con bajo coeficiente intelectual, y peor. ¿Quizás eso me está enviando una señal? ”, Continuó.

Pero después del error, Trump eliminó el tweet y volvió a publicar otra que contenía las mismas palabras menos la falta de ortografía de Biden. Sin embargo ya el error había quedado grabado por miles de usuarios de Twitter que no demoraron en burlarse de Trump.

