¿Mueller abre la puerta para que el Congreso inicie juicio político contra Trump?

Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law. https://t.co/w61a8rRQeK

— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019