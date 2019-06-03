Nuevo mercado gourmet abre sus puertas en Dumbo

En el espacio se pueden encontrar 21 locales de comidas y tres bares
Nuevo mercado gourmet abre sus puertas en Dumbo
Time Out Market
Foto: Time Out Market
Por: Redacción

Una nueva opción gastronómica abrió las puertas en Brooklyn, se trata del nuevo Time Out Market.

Es el segundo espacio culinario que abren en Estados Unidos, el otro se ubica en Miami, asimismo, en Lisboa, capital de Portugal cuentan con uno similar.

La oferta gastronómica de este lugar es amplia y variada, actualmente cuentan con 21 establecimientos que fueron seleccionados por el equipo editorial de la revista que lleva el mismo nombre.

Además, las personas que quieran degustar tragos y cócteles pueden hacerlo en los tres bares dispuestos en los dos pisos de edificación.

Time Out Market está ubicado en 55 Water St en Dumbo y su horario de funcionamiento es de domingos a martes desde las 8:00 a.m hasta las 11:00 p.m. y los viernes y sábados hasta la media noche.

