Nuevo mercado gourmet abre sus puertas en Dumbo

Una nueva opción gastronómica abrió las puertas en Brooklyn, se trata del nuevo Time Out Market.
Es el segundo espacio culinario que abren en Estados Unidos, el otro se ubica en Miami, asimismo, en Lisboa, capital de Portugal cuentan con uno similar.
La oferta gastronómica de este lugar es amplia y variada, actualmente cuentan con 21 establecimientos que fueron seleccionados por el equipo editorial de la revista que lleva el mismo nombre.
Además, las personas que quieran degustar tragos y cócteles pueden hacerlo en los tres bares dispuestos en los dos pisos de edificación.
Time Out Market está ubicado en 55 Water St en Dumbo y su horario de funcionamiento es de domingos a martes desde las 8:00 a.m hasta las 11:00 p.m. y los viernes y sábados hasta la media noche.
View this post on Instagram
We opened our doors this weekend! Swipe through to see how first customers have been tasting New York on a plate, Time Out style. Use @TimeOutMarketNewYork and #TimeOutMarketNewYork to share your favorite photos and videos from all 21 eateries housed under our roof in Dumbo.
View this post on Instagram
We’re excited to share the latest additions to #TimeOutMarketNewYork's culinary line-up ahead of its opening this Spring! The curated list includes acclaimed chefs, popular NYC staples and never seen before concepts, bringing New York's exciting food scene to Time Out Market. Visit the link in our bio to learn more!
Te recomendamos