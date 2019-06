Natalia Cruz de Mega TV reaparece en Instagram y usuarios le piden explicaciones

View this post on Instagram

FOR RENT in Aventura! $1,600/month email me at nataliacruzrealtor@gmail.com Bright, beautiful and well kept 1 bedroom apartment with 2 full bathrooms in a very exclusive community in Aventura. The water view from the balcony is stunning and relaxing. Feel on vacations all year with great amenities, two pools, tennis court, luxurious barb q area, gym and more! Bedroom has a spacious walking closet and plenty of more closet space. #Aventura #miami #aventuraapartments #miamibeach #realestate #forrentmiami #forrent #forrentaventura #aventuramall