Conoce “The last czars”, la nueva docuserie de Netflix

El 3 de julio, Netflix estrenará “The last czars”, uno de sus lanzamientos principales del verano, dentro de sus llamadas docuseries, consistentes en mostrar biografías dramatizadas acompañadas de comentarios de personas expertas en el tema.
El programa contará la historia del fin de la dinastía Romanov en Rusia. La trama se desarrolla a principios del siglo XX, cuando el zar Nicolás II (Robert Jack) se resiste a los vientos de cambio y termina encendiendo el principio de una revolución. En el reparto también destacan Elsie Bennett, Ben Cartwright y Susanna Herbert.
Historiadores como Pablo de Orellana y Philippa Hetherington dan sus comentarios a lo largo de la serie, reforzando el contexto de la historia. “The last czars” contará con seis episodios; no te la pierdas en Netflix a partir del 3 de julio. Aquí el trailer:
