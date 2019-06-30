Conoce “The last czars”, la nueva docuserie de Netflix

View this post on Instagram

If you love @thecrownnetflix , You've got to watch @netflix 'The Last Czars'. Centering around the Romanov rulers that takes place "when social upheaval sweeps Russia in the early 20th century, Czar Nicholas II resists change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty." Coming out on July 3rd, will combine scripted acting with documentary segments featuring historians. The show is a groundbreaking first for Netflix, as it blends high-octane, scripted drama with the addition of world-class historians sharing their in-depth knowledge of the era over some of the scenes.

Those costumes! That scenery! The romance! We definitely are excited to start streaming. . . #raja #thelastczars #netflix #romanov #tsar #dynasty #king #royal #thecrown #royalfamily #gentleman #theromanovs #russia #monarch #imperialrussia #czar #history #royalblood #royalbloodline #aristocrat #royalty #epic #streaming