El montaje de corte sexual de Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez con Donald Trump que desata escándalo político

This just broke: a secret Facebook group of 9,500 CBP officers discussed making a GoFundMe for officers to harm myself & Rep. Escobar during our visit to CBP facilities & mocked migrant deaths.

This isn’t about “a few bad eggs.” This is a violent culture. https://t.co/SkFwThHElx

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019