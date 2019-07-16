David Harbour presenta su especial de comedia en Netflix

View this post on Instagram

Listen, he was one of the greatest actors that ever lived, ok, there, I said it. AND he had noble intentions, ok?? He wanted to bring theater to the masses!! He wanted to bring you all ART, dammit! And guess what?! Money doesn’t grow on trees okay, guys!! And so there’s no shame in bagging a couple sweet and sexy endorsements to provide the much needed bread to give the world the gift of THEATRE!! He was a genius, dammit! My father David Harbour Jr. was a genius!! And you can even see it in the brilliant acting choices on display here, in this bourgeoise advertisement! Don’t you DARE mock him!!!