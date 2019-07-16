David Harbour presenta su especial de comedia en Netflix

David Harbour, el actor que ha ganado reconocimiento mundial gracias a su papel de Jim Hopper en la serie de Netflix “Stranger things”, presenta ahora un trabajo alterno en la plataforma de streaming, titulado “Frankenstein’s monster’s monster, Frankenstein”.
El programa, de menos de media hora de duración, puede considerarse como un falso documental de comedia, en el que Harbour descubre un material de video (supuestamente perdido hasta ahora) de una obra de teatro transmitida por televisión en la que su padre lleva el papel principal. El actor también explora el linaje artístico de su familia.
Listen, he was one of the greatest actors that ever lived, ok, there, I said it. AND he had noble intentions, ok?? He wanted to bring theater to the masses!! He wanted to bring you all ART, dammit! And guess what?! Money doesn’t grow on trees okay, guys!! And so there’s no shame in bagging a couple sweet and sexy endorsements to provide the much needed bread to give the world the gift of THEATRE!! He was a genius, dammit! My father David Harbour Jr. was a genius!! And you can even see it in the brilliant acting choices on display here, in this bourgeoise advertisement! Don’t you DARE mock him!!!
En “Frankenstein’s monster’s monster, Frankenstein” también actúan Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, Heather Lawless, Michael Lerner y Lidia Porto. El especial fue dirigido por Daniel Gray Longino.
“Frankenstein’s monster’s monster, Frankenstein” se estrena hoy en Netflix; checa el curioso trailer:
