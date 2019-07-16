David Harbour presenta su especial de comedia en Netflix

El actor estelariza "Frankenstein's monster's monster, Frankenstein"
David Harbour presenta su especial de comedia en Netflix
David Harbour en "Frankenstein's monster's monster, Frankenstein"
Foto: Allyson Riggs/Netflix
Por: Redacción

David Harbour, el actor que ha ganado reconocimiento mundial gracias a su papel de Jim Hopper en la serie de Netflix “Stranger things”, presenta ahora un trabajo alterno en la plataforma de streaming, titulado “Frankenstein’s monster’s monster, Frankenstein”.

El programa, de menos de media hora de duración, puede considerarse como un falso documental de comedia, en el que Harbour descubre un material de video (supuestamente perdido hasta ahora) de una obra de teatro transmitida por televisión en la que su padre lleva el papel principal. El actor también explora el linaje artístico de su familia.

En “Frankenstein’s monster’s monster, Frankenstein” también actúan Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, Heather Lawless, Michael Lerner y Lidia Porto. El especial fue dirigido por Daniel Gray Longino.

“Frankenstein’s monster’s monster, Frankenstein” se estrena hoy en Netflix; checa el curioso trailer:

