Parece que no hay redadas, pero ICE tiene sus tácticas

Can confirm. ICE went a client's home wearing shirts that said "POLICE."

They showed his teenage niece a picture of a random man they said had stolen her uncle's identity and had her call him to come home.

When he got home they arrested him in front of her. She was traumatized. https://t.co/3aDtacM8pj

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 15, 2019