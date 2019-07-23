CNCO y Rosalía competirán contra Billie Eilish

La boy band sensación latina CNCO y la estrella española Rosalía demuestran una vez más su éxito a nivel internacional, tras lograr hoy nominaciones para los MTV Awards, que se llevarán a cabo el 26 de agosto en el Prudential Center de Newark, New Jersey.
El grupo CNCO, conformado por Erick, Richard, Zabdiel, Christopher y Joel, compite en la categoría Push Artist Of The Year, en la que se enfrenta a Bazzi, H.E.R., Lauv, Lizzo y Billie Eilish. MTV Push es un espacio en el que cada mes MTV presenta a un grupo o artista que pronto se convertirá en favorito gracias a su exposición a nivel internacional.
En cuanto a Rosalía, la cantante originaria de Barcelona ha convencido a la crítica y al público asiduo a los videoclips; este año ella está nominada en los MTV Awards en dos categorías: Artista Revelación (enfrentándose a Lizzo, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Billie Eilish y Ava Max), Mejor Video Latino (por el de su hit “Con altura”, en el que la acompañan J Balvin y El Güincho) y Mejor Coreografía, por el mismo tema (Charm La’Donna se encargó de poner los pasos).
Los artistas del género urbano también están presentes este año en los MTV Awards, ya que los nominados restantes en la categoría de Video Latino son Maluma (por “Mala mía”), Daddy Yankee (con Snow, por el tema “Con calma”), Bad Bunny (por “MIA” -featuring Drake), Anuel AA con Karol G (por “Secreto”), y el propio J Balvin, por “I can’t get enough”, en el que comparte créditos con Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez y Tainy.
