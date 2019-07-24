Quentin Tarantino considera una tercera parte de Kill Bill… ¿y qué dice Uma Thurman?

Quentin Tarantino ha dicho que sólo filmará 10 películas y después se retiraría... Kill Bill Vol. 3 sería la décima
Quentin Tarantino y Uma Thurman.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Quentin Tarantino reconoció que la idea de filmar una tercera entrega de Kill Bill no es tan descabellada.

Uma Thurman y yo lo hemos hablado hace poco, la verdad. Literalmente hablamos sobre ello la semana pasada”, dijo el director durante una entrevista en el podcast Happy Sad Confused y agregó:

“He pensado mucho sobre ello. Si alguna de mis películas tuviera que salir de mis otras películas, sería una tercera entrega de Kill Bill”.

View this post on Instagram

Kill bill | Quentin Tarantino | 2003 Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a 2003 American martial arts film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. It stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins and their leader, the eponymous Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child. Her journey takes her to Tokyo, where she battles the yakuza. Tarantino conceived Kill Bill as an homage to grindhouse cinema, including martial arts films, samurai cinema, blaxploitation films, and spaghetti Westerns. It features a Japanese-style animation sequence by Production I.G. It is the first of two Kill Bill films made in a single production; the films were originally set for a single release, but the film, with a runtime of over four hours, was divided in two. Volume 1 became Tarantino's highest-grossing film up to that point, earning over $180 million at the box office. Kill Bill: Volume 2 was released the next year, on April 16, 2004. بیل را بکش چهارمین ساختهٔ نویسنده-کارگردان کوئنتین تارانتینو است. این فیلم در دو قسمت مجزای بیل را بکش بخش ۱ و بیل را بکش بخش ۲ ساخته شده‌است و مدت نمایش آن مجموعاً چهار ساعت است. این یک فیلم حماسی و انتقام‌جویانهٔ دراماتیک است. به گفتهٔ تارانتینو Kill bill به عنوان ادای دین به فیلم‌های رده B هالیوودی ساخته شده‌است. در سرتا سر دوگانه می‌توان ادای دین‌های کارگردان نسبت به فیلم‌های مختلفی را که بعضاً شهرتی خاص دارند مشاهده کرد. روش‌های فیلم‌برداری و تدوین این اثر کاملاً خاص هستند. برای مثال فصل‌های مختلف فیلم با ترتیب زمانی به هم ریخته پخش می‌شود. درست مانند زمانی که در سینمایی قدیمی حلقه‌های فیلم اشتباه پخش می‌شد.

A post shared by @ cultmovie_ on

El cineasta ha sostenido que su plan es filmar diez películas… Ni una más, ni una menos. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, que se estrenará en pocos días en Estados Unidos, representa su noveno trabajo.

Para Tarantino no es la primera vez que le pasa por la cabeza realizar Kill Bill Vol. 3, pues en 2009 dijo para la televisión italiana que “la novia volverá a luchar” y cuando la conductora del programa Parla le preguntó si filmaría una tercera parte él contestó: “¡Sí!”.

¿Será la tercera parte de Kill Bill la décima y última película del director de Pulp Fiction?

