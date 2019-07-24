Quentin Tarantino considera una tercera parte de Kill Bill… ¿y qué dice Uma Thurman?

View this post on Instagram

Kill bill | Quentin Tarantino | 2003 Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a 2003 American martial arts film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. It stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins and their leader, the eponymous Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child. Her journey takes her to Tokyo, where she battles the yakuza. Tarantino conceived Kill Bill as an homage to grindhouse cinema, including martial arts films, samurai cinema, blaxploitation films, and spaghetti Westerns. It features a Japanese-style animation sequence by Production I.G. It is the first of two Kill Bill films made in a single production; the films were originally set for a single release, but the film, with a runtime of over four hours, was divided in two. Volume 1 became Tarantino's highest-grossing film up to that point, earning over $180 million at the box office. Kill Bill: Volume 2 was released the next year, on April 16, 2004. بیل را بکش چهارمین ساختهٔ نویسنده-کارگردان کوئنتین تارانتینو است. این فیلم در دو قسمت مجزای بیل را بکش بخش ۱ و بیل را بکش بخش ۲ ساخته شده‌است و مدت نمایش آن مجموعاً چهار ساعت است. این یک فیلم حماسی و انتقام‌جویانهٔ دراماتیک است. به گفتهٔ تارانتینو Kill bill به عنوان ادای دین به فیلم‌های رده B هالیوودی ساخته شده‌است. در سرتا سر دوگانه می‌توان ادای دین‌های کارگردان نسبت به فیلم‌های مختلفی را که بعضاً شهرتی خاص دارند مشاهده کرد. روش‌های فیلم‌برداری و تدوین این اثر کاملاً خاص هستند. برای مثال فصل‌های مختلف فیلم با ترتیب زمانی به هم ریخته پخش می‌شود. درست مانند زمانی که در سینمایی قدیمی حلقه‌های فیلم اشتباه پخش می‌شد.