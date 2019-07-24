Quentin Tarantino considera una tercera parte de Kill Bill… ¿y qué dice Uma Thurman?

Quentin Tarantino reconoció que la idea de filmar una tercera entrega de Kill Bill no es tan descabellada.
“Uma Thurman y yo lo hemos hablado hace poco, la verdad. Literalmente hablamos sobre ello la semana pasada”, dijo el director durante una entrevista en el podcast Happy Sad Confused y agregó:
“He pensado mucho sobre ello. Si alguna de mis películas tuviera que salir de mis otras películas, sería una tercera entrega de Kill Bill”.
El cineasta ha sostenido que su plan es filmar diez películas… Ni una más, ni una menos. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, que se estrenará en pocos días en Estados Unidos, representa su noveno trabajo.
Para Tarantino no es la primera vez que le pasa por la cabeza realizar Kill Bill Vol. 3, pues en 2009 dijo para la televisión italiana que “la novia volverá a luchar” y cuando la conductora del programa Parla le preguntó si filmaría una tercera parte él contestó: “¡Sí!”.
¿Será la tercera parte de Kill Bill la décima y última película del director de Pulp Fiction?
