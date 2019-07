Sadio Mané visitó Senegal para donar una secundaria

View this post on Instagram

Sadio Mané at the construction site of a school he is building in his village, Bambali in Senegal with $270,000. He also built a hospital and financed a stadium for his people. He gives out 50,000 CFA Francs to families in his village monthly and he gives out football kits to the kids. May Allah make all of that hardwork and anyone that benefits from it a Sadaqa-Jariyah for Sadio Mané. May Allah reward Sadio Mané immensely and allow us to look up to him as a role-model. – – "A believers shade in the day of Judgdment is his charity" – Prophet Muhammad, [Sunan at-Tirmidhi] @sadiomaneofficiel