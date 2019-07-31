Latino gana concurso para remodelar catedral Notre Dame quemada en París

El arquitecto venezolano Leonardo Nepa ganó el concurso internacional “¿Cómo reconstruirías la catedral de Notre Dame?”, organizado por la plataforma digital Freelancer.com
El gobierno de Francia está coordinando diversos esfuerzos tras el incendio de la iconográfica Catedral Notre Dame en París en abril. Otras iniciativas han surgido en el sector virtual y no todas serán aplicables al final.
En esta competencia participaron profesionales de diversos países y se evaluaron 70 diseños luego de cumplir una serie de requisitos específicos para la reconstrucción de la histórica iglesia.
Nepa, exilado en Colombia, presentó su idea bajo el uso de paneles solares transparentes para reacondicionar el techo del monumento histórico de la capital francesa.
“El concepto del diseño para el techo es mantener la forma y la escala del original, pero con otro enfoque que incluye nuevos materiales y tecnología”, explicó el venezolano.
Agregó que la idea de usar paneles solares transparentes viene de la necesidad de modernizar las iglesias considerando la responsabilidad con el medio ambiente.
”Este techo permite aprovechar la energía solar para el funcionamiento del edificio y sus alrededores, además de recolectar el agua de lluvia y reutilizarla”, destacó en su cuenta Instagram.
“En conclusión, la idea de mi diseño es transformar la Catedral de Notre Dame en una iglesia sostenible para el futuro”.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to @freelancerofficial for this recognition, awarding me first place on "How would you rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral?"contest. The concept of the design for the roof is to maintain the form and scale from the original, but with a new approach which includes new materials and technology. My idea to use transparent solar panels, comes from the necessity that in my opinion exists to modernize churches in several aspects, one crucial being our responsibility with the environment. This roof allows us to take advantage of solar power for the functioning of the building and its surroundings, in addition to collecting rain water and reusing it. My decision for transparent solar panels is to allow natural light to come into the interior of the church towards the spire and the altar but in a controlled manner. It also makes it possible to use the roof as a space of gathering for different activities. This panel, would have different densities which would help control shadows during summer and warm up during the winter, by using controlled openings that allow air to pass through and hermetic. In conclusion, the idea for my design is to transform Notre Dame Cathedral in a sustainable church for the future. . . #contest #paris #awards #freelance #freelancer #notredame #architecture #sustainable #architect #design
Te recomendamos