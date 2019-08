¡De locura! Hamilton se impuso a Verstappen en una épica carrera en Hungría

A day to remember. Thank you to everyone in my team for their unwavering support throughout these 7 years. Here we had our first win together in 2013 and today we did it again. To #teamLH I love you guys, so grateful for the constant unconditional love #grateful 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KmzCpigv3x

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 4, 2019