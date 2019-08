Esta surfista está mas ardiente que las mismas playas donde practica

View this post on Instagram

You may remember this photo last year from my hometown of San Clemente. I’ve partnered with @BritaUsa to show you what this same beach could look like in the future if we don’t work together to reduce single use plastic bottle waste! I grew up surfing on these beaches of SC, so it means so much to me to keep them clean for generations to come. These beaches have done so much for me 🌊it's my duty to make sure that I can do the same for them. #NoFilterNofuture #BritaPartner