Abogada se convierte en estrella fitness en Instagram y genera más de $1 millón en ocho meses

Una abogada que trabajó como mesera mientras realizaba entrenamiento legal ha logrado generar más de $1 millón de dólares en unos 8 meses al promover sus servicios de fitness mediante redes como Instagram.
Krissy Cela, de 24 años y residente en Londres, Inglaterra, comenzó a incrementar sus ingresos tras lanzar la aplicación “Tone and Sculpt”, un plan de rutina de ejercicios que al momento ha sido bajada por más de 250,000 usuarios.
Gracias al proyectó que lanzó en enero pasado el número de seguidores en la referida red también ha incrementado.
“Era un tiempo retante para mí. El Fitness me encontró cuando más lo necesitaba”, indicó la joven al Daily Mail.
Let me share a few thoughts. I remember 5 years ago I was so heart broken from a break up and personal life that I honestly thought there was no going back. Emotions got the better of me and I guess I was at a really low point. I remember when I first stepped foot into a gym, I signed up and never went back. I was paranoid and scared of not knowing what to do. 2 months later, I went back and got stuck right in. Was I intimidated… yes. Was I scared…yes. Did I feel like I was so out of place… YES. But I kept reminding myself why I initially started. I started to do this for me and only me. I honestly felt like so many things in my life where letting me down that I couldn’t be yet another contribution. Fitness saved me. It saved me mentally and physically. It made me stronger, when I thought I didn’t have it in me. It showed me that I was able to achieve when I truly believed I couldn’t. You see, I’m proud of how far I’ve come and my mental ability to push through the dark points in my life. To keep going because I knew It was going to make me better and better than my past. Creating the @toneandsculptapp and seeing all these incredible women push through the hurt, the let downs, the difficult times and over come any challenge that they face is THEE most rewarding gift I could ever dreamt of. So, life is hard and there will be difficult days. But, find that inner strength to keep your head held high and always remember to DO THIS FOR YOU
Quick story: I spent way too long wondering what if and doubting myself. I mean, I used to REALLY doubt myself. I spent too long trying to also please everyone else because I thought that’s what I needed to do. Over the years I’ve learnt that the person I should be truly making happy is ME. You focusing on you and your happiness doesn’t make you selfish, it’s a form of self respect and love. Stop feeling bad, start believing and remember to always DO THIS FOR YOU
La británica contó que, durante un periodo, tuvo que laborar como mesera 30 horas a la semana, para sostenerse económicamente, mientras culminaba sus estudios.
“Yo estaba pasando por un momento muy difícil en mi vida. Yo me sentía que estaba sola y asustada y que no iba a poder reenfocarme en algo positivo”, agregó la entrenadora.
“Cuando yo empecé a publicar videos en Instagram, la intención era siempre hacer esto por mí y responsabilizarme por mi persona”, explicó.
“Me ayudó a creer que yo lo podía hacer por mí misma y nadie más, y que hay luz al final del túnel, independientemente, de lo triste que estaba en ese momento”, sostuvo.