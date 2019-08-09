Abogada se convierte en estrella fitness en Instagram y genera más de $1 millón en ocho meses

View this post on Instagram

Let me share a few thoughts. I remember 5 years ago I was so heart broken from a break up and personal life that I honestly thought there was no going back. Emotions got the better of me and I guess I was at a really low point. I remember when I first stepped foot into a gym, I signed up and never went back. I was paranoid and scared of not knowing what to do. 2 months later, I went back and got stuck right in. Was I intimidated… yes. Was I scared…yes. Did I feel like I was so out of place… YES. But I kept reminding myself why I initially started. I started to do this for me and only me. I honestly felt like so many things in my life where letting me down that I couldn’t be yet another contribution. Fitness saved me. It saved me mentally and physically. It made me stronger, when I thought I didn’t have it in me. It showed me that I was able to achieve when I truly believed I couldn’t. You see, I’m proud of how far I’ve come and my mental ability to push through the dark points in my life. To keep going because I knew It was going to make me better and better than my past. Creating the @toneandsculptapp and seeing all these incredible women push through the hurt, the let downs, the difficult times and over come any challenge that they face is THEE most rewarding gift I could ever dreamt of. So, life is hard and there will be difficult days. But, find that inner strength to keep your head held high and always remember to DO THIS FOR YOU