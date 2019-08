Este es el carpintero que construye cruces para quienes mueren en los tiroteos

We honor Aurora’s own Greg Zanis for his noble cause, Crosses for Losses. He has made the 1,500 mile journey to El Paso, Texas to deliver handmade crosses & will then make the 1,600 mile trip to Dayton, Ohio to do the same. Then, he’ll make the 330 mile sojourn home to Aurora. pic.twitter.com/yVoyfrtYSL

— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) August 6, 2019