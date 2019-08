El campeón Andy Ruiz es un Chivahermano más

View this post on Instagram

I just wanna say thank u to all my fans family all the people that believed in me i really appreciate u guys soo much i wanna give GOD this glory that helped me win and to become the FIRST MEXICAN HEAVY WEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 y gracias a toda mi raza por el apollo simos historia🙏😇😇👊🥊🥊🥊👍👊👊😇💪💪🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽gracias A DIOS 🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇