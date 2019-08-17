Jeni Summers, ¿así cómo no apoyar a Cruz Azul?

Ayer por la noche se llevó a cabo los primeros partidos de la jornada 4 del apertura 2019 con un partido que prometía y bastante entre los cumpleañeros rojinegros del Atlas, quienes festejaban 103 años de fundación del club, contra el cuadro de Pedro Caixinha que visitaba la ciudad de Guadalajara para llevarse los tres puntos.
Cruz Azul se impuso y se llevó la victoria jugando de visitante con un contundente 3 a 1 qué provocó la euforia y la felicidad de todos los aficionados celestes.
Justamente una de las aficionadas más guapas y sexys que tiene el conjunto cementero es la guapa modelo Jeni Summers quién sin importar donde se encuentre siempre apoya al conjunto de la máquina y les recalca su fiel apoyo en todo momento.
Este viernes no fue la excepción pues luego de que ganará el equipo celeste publicó en su cuenta de Instagram que estaba al pendiente de su equipo y que los felicitaba por la victoria.
View this post on Instagram
Being a former 8 year NFL Cheerleader and being a part of a professional sports team I really understand the significance and honor of being presented a personalized jersey and to be invited to be on the field and attend the game … today really was such a special treat and honor for me I can not wait for the game this #sabado follow now and help me cheer on @cruzazulfc it was a great pleasure to meet you all today at the meeting much greatness and success to come !!! #88 new lucky number #playmate @playboymx @gingroupmx #azulxti #doordie game show huge love #cruzazul I am now your #1 fan and #cheerleader thanks to make me feel so special !!! #güera #usa #mexico #latinamerica #ligabancomermx #futbol #internationalplayboyplaymatecovermodel #athlete #sports #bunny #team #family … I know this will upset some of my fans I am sorry but the team and @cruzazulfc familia has gone above and beyond to welcome me to their team and family and forever I am thankful and appreciative of such love , support and hospitality!!! Follow now @cruzazulfc 🐰⚽️💙🏆🇲🇽
Esta tremenda diosa tiene miles de seguidores en su Instagram gracias a sus ardientes fotos que comparte día a día en dónde podemos observar un poco más de ese escultural cuerpo. Esperemos que algún día podamos verla de cerca en alguno de los partidos del estadio Azteca en donde Cruz Azul juega como local.
View this post on Instagram
I am proud and honored to be a azule @cruzazulfc your blue bunny #88 loves so very much you !!! Always loyal and faithful to our colors and the familia of blue cross with my whole heart blue blood for life!!!! So proud of you !!! Full speed ahead more to come all together we are an unstoppable force united worldwide AZUL 💙🐇🚂🚄💨💨💨
View this post on Instagram
I got a colorful aura like I got neon guts @pharrell @liluzivert ! #buenosnoches #migente @jenisummers team #jenisummers #JENISUMMERSLLC #playmate @playboymx 5x #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #playboymx @playboyvzlaoficial @playboyphilippines … new art Made in Germany 🇩🇪 by the talented artist @frank_dursthoff @playboygermany you’ll never find another like me #oneofakind #rare #unicorns only #badbitch #attitude #class #style #sass #power #strength #confident #normalisboring hair and makeup by @shanna_strauss 🦄🐰🌈✨
View this post on Instagram
You talking to me like your new #Bae #wildthoughts @djkhaled now live @bigleaktv by badass @gudinni if you haven’t checked it out yet be sure to do so, it’s hot and uncensored jeje happy #humpday up on a #Tuesday #martes @playboymx #playmate 4 time #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #playboymx @playboyvzlaoficial @playboyphilippines
View this post on Instagram
💜💜💜 texting him Purple Hearts cause we at war , nah it's because he's my king 👑 be sure to vote now for me to make it to finals in November for @missbumbumbrasil link is in my bio https://missbumbumbrasil.com.br/vote-agora/ Photo by @playadura hair and makeup by @laloperezrivera @playboymx #playmate