Ronda Rousey muestra la brutalidad de su dedo quebrado en Instagram

La estrella de la WWE se ha cortado el dedo al cerrar fuertemente una puerta, y ha estado a punto de perderlo en el accidente
Ronda Rousey muestra la brutalidad de su dedo quebrado en Instagram
Ronda Rousey.
Foto: David Becker / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La famosa deportista Ronda Rousey se ha unido a la serie “9-1-1″  de FOX, en su tercera temporada. En donde formará parte del equipo de bomberos. Sin embargo, parece que en una de las grabaciones la también actriz ha vivido un accidente atroz que estuvo a punto de dejarla sin un dedo.

A través de Instagram la estrella de la WWE ha compartido una impactante imagen y ha explicado las razones por las cuales su dedo se vio tan afectado durante un accidente en escena.

Rousey grababa unas escenas para la serie en México, cuando cerró una puerta y no se percató que su dedo estaba en el cierre cuando lo ha cortado de manera brutal y ha estado a punto de perderlo.

View this post on Instagram

So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?