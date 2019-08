Kim Kardashian no se arrepiente de haber mostrado “todo” con tal de ser famosa

View this post on Instagram

VOGUE ARABIA SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! 3 covers for @voguearabia!!! Working with @manfredthierrymugler again was a dream come true! Wearing all Mugler!!! These looks OMG! There’s no one like Manfred! And the interview with Kanye was so fun to do! The shoot we did in the desert far away in California and it all came together like magic! Editor-in-chief: @mrarnaut Art Director: @manfredthierrymugler Photography: @txemayeste Fashion Director: @katieellentrotter Hair: @joeygeorge Makeup: @hungvanngo Nails: @tombachik Set: @cristinaramosatelier