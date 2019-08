¡Imparable! Con gol de Jiménez, Wolves llega a fase de grupos de Europa League

HT | #WOL 1-0 #TOR (4-2 agg)

Wolves with a one-goal lead on the night and a two-goal advantage in the tie. Raul Jimenez on target for the hosts. #WOLTOR

⏱⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Lan5qTIDEw

— Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2019