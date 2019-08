¡No se le hizo ser merengue! Lewandowski renueva con el Bayern hasta 2023

View this post on Instagram

“For me, @_rl9 is the world’s best centre-forward, and he’s been a mainstay of our team for years. So we’re extremely pleased he’ll continue to play for FC Bayern for a long time. We’re certain that together with Robert we’ll achieve our ambitious goals in the upcoming season and in the years to come.” #FCBayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. #MiaSanMia #LewanGOALski