Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, se casó de blanco, y así estuvo la boda

Dwayne Johnson se casó el pasado 18 de agosto, y aunque de esto hace ya casi un mes el actor y estrella de Hollywood no supera su felicidad y ha vuelto a compartir más imágenes de su enlace.
Su flamante esposa, Lauren, de 34 años, es la hija de Sib Hashian, un músico de rock que fue baterista de la banda Boston. Ella también es cantante y de vez en cuando realiza colaboraciones especiales junto a otros artistas.
La pareja vivió un romance de doce años y son padres de dos niñas. La boda fue en completo secreto y se llevó a cabo en Hawaii.
El actor se casó vestido de blanco, al igual que la novia. El resto de la familia, sus hijas, también lucieron el mismo color. Y todo sucedió a plena luz del día.
In her excitement & joy of being flower girl, Jazzy took a spill while walking down the aisle and all the petals🌹fell outta the basket. She didn’t cry, and without hesitation she started picking them up and putting them back in the basket. This moment was a cool & critical (and beautiful) microcosm for a much bigger thing in her life – you will stumble and fall. We all do. But be accountable, get back up, dust yourself off, laugh and keep on going down the road. Proud of my lil’ girl’s instincts. And after I helped her here get back on her feet, 30min later I gave the biggest, sugariest piece of wedding cake – cos that’s what loving and responsible fathers do ❤️ Turn our children into sugar tornadoes. #westumble #getbackup #wekeeponkeepingon #weeatcake #weddingday
En las imágenes se puede ver a los recién casados disfrutando del inolvidable momento: la novia lució un vestido con tirantes con escote en V, con apliques de flores de encaje bordadas; mientras que el famoso actor optó por una camisa blanca traslúcida y un pantalón a juego. Los adornos elegidos fueron el collar floral que cuelga del cuello de Dwayne, y el clásico ramo de la novia.
Our final wedding pomaika’i (blessing) with our daughters and surrounded by our family as our family pastor we’ve known for years, Kahu Kordell Kekoa draws upon my ancestor’s warrior spirits to love, guide and protect my family thru this union and in life. Beautiful and powerful final blessing, thank you brother Kordell. And thank you Jazzy for asking me nonstop during the blessing when we were eating the wedding cake. That’s my girl. Cheat meals on the brain 🍰 🧠 #pomaikai #ancestors #johnsonhashianwedding
Our cups (and tequila glass 🥃) runneth over with gratitude. @laurenhashianofficial and I are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever. No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent – just us and our family – who all brought with them endless love, support, respect, joy and vibrant mana. And a huge mahalo to all of you out there 🌎 for all your lovely comments, posts, well wishes and positive vibes – it was really cool to see. So cheers 🥂 in spirit of Mālama Honua – to love and protect all things we cherish – our lands, oceans, cultures and each other. A magical day and a good one for the soul. And tomorrow I’ll go right back to my “honey do” days and changing diapers 😉 #lifeisgood #johnsonhashianwedding #horizontalhula #aloha 🤟🏾 @hhgarcia41 📸