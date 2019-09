Familiares incómodos: La hermana de Kawhi Leonard es acusada de robo y asesinato de una anciana

Kawhi Leonard’s sister, Kimesha Williams, is one of two women charged with killing an 84-year-old woman.

Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort on Aug 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. pic.twitter.com/QzxhJuvSln

— cody homnack (@cody_homnack) September 8, 2019