Hija de Paul Walker se entusiasma con los bikinazos y exhibe más

La hija de Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, se ha entusiasmado con los bikinis y después del bikinazo que dejó en Instagram el pasado 11 de septiembre, ya lleva dos más en su haber.
La hija de Paul Walker parece que le ha tomado el gusto a los baños de sol, y al impacto que ha logrado atraer a sus redes en relación a su belleza.
Pero además de haber publicado estas imágenes, la joven celebridad también hizo uso de su red para recordar a su padre en el día de su cumpleaños.
Al igual que ella Vin Diesel no podía dejar pasar este día para recordar a uno de sus grandes amigos y camaradas en la industria del cine, aquél con el que empezó la aventura de Rápido y Furioso, saga que se ha convertido en una de las más rentables de la industria de Hollywood.
So much to tell you… so much to share… as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable… and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound… normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.