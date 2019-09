ICE se defiende de informe sobre muertes y “crueldad” en centros de detención de inmigrantes

BREAKING: Today we released an investigative report detailing the inhumane conditions inside the ICE detention facility in Aurora. The report highlights several stories of death, abuse and medical neglect. Read the full report here: https://t.co/DKquFgNNRZ #CashingInOnCruelty pic.twitter.com/whKVGcEkND

— ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) September 18, 2019