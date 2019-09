Acusan a American Airlines de perfilar racialmente a dos hombres musulmanes y cancelar un vuelo

After an event that we all attended, two of my friends acted extremely suspiciously on the flight back: they foolishly waved to one another before sitting down. Thankfully, the @AmericanAir flight was cancelled & TSA police were called..#FlyingWhileMuslimhttps://t.co/wzh2ozwOWx

— Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) September 19, 2019