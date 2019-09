Jacqie Rivera levanta pesas durante sus primeros meses de embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Go, check out full version of my arm💪🏻workout 🏋🏻‍♀️ video on my YouTube… link in bio!⁣⁣ ⁣ So many of you know that with with weight loss comes a high possibility of having excess skin. ⁣ And Ive always struggles with my arms but I never opted for surgery because I wanted to give myself a chance to see what was possible with workouts. ⁣ Here are a few works outs that have helped me. ⁣ Still got a ways to go but i see a big improvement!⁣ ⁣⁣ Disclaimer: this video was taken before I found out I was 🤰🏻pregnant. ⁣ ⁣⁣ I hope you enjoy this arm workout video with⁣ @wrkuout and I !!!!