Terremoto de 6.3 sacude a Puerto Rico y República Dominicana

⚠️#UnitedStates 🇺🇸 territory: A strong #earthquake of magnitude Mi=6.3, was registered at 73 KM N of #SanAntonio, #PuertoRico 🇵🇷. Depth: 10 KM. [PRELIM.]

Source: PWTC.

Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.

— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) September 24, 2019