Oficial del NYPD muere a balazos tras intentar desarmar cuerpo a cuerpo a sujeto en El Bronx

Un oficial del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD) murió a tiros durante una pelea cuerpo a cuerpo para desarmar a un sospechoso.
Los hechos ocurrieron la madrugada de este domingo en Casas Edenwald en el Bronx, reportó The New York Post.
El oficial Brian Mulkeen, de 33 años, recibió tres heridas de bala, dijo el jefe de departamento Terence Monahan a periodistas en el Hospital Jacobi.
Mulkeen tenía seis años en la corporación y, según, los reportes, el sospechoso disparó al oficial en la cabeza, el pecho y las piernas mientras él y el sospechoso luchaban en el suelo.
El sujeto también recibió murió a disparos de otros oficiales.
“Cinco oficiales en el lugar dispararon sus armas de servicio, golpeando al hombre“, dijo Monahan, quien reveló las últimas palabras del oficial, grabadas por la cámara de su cuerpo mientras luchaba en el suelo con el sospechoso, fueron “¡Lo está alcanzando! ¡Lo está alcanzando!”. A los pocos segundos se escucharon numerosos disparos.
“El arma del oficial Mulkeen disparó cinco veces”, dijo Monahan. “En este punto, no está claro quién disparó el arma del oficial Mulkeen”.
El arma del sospechoso, un revólver de calibre 32, no parecía haber sido disparada en hechos ocurridos luego de que elementos del NYPD acudieran al punto para hablar con el presunto miembro de una pandilla, pero el sospechoso se echó a correr y fue Mulkeen, que vivía en Yorktown Heights con su novia, también policía en El Bronx, quien alcanzó al sujeto.
El NYPD publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una narrativa de los hechos y recordó al oficial Mulkeen.