Oficial del NYPD muere a balazos tras intentar desarmar cuerpo a cuerpo a sujeto en El Bronx

View this post on Instagram

#BREAKING #NYPD officer #BrianMulkeen killed in #TheBronx. During a struggle with a suspect at the Edenwald Houses the officer’s gun went off five times. It appears the officer’s own gun killed him. #Police are trying to determine if the officer fired the shots or if the suspect fired the cop’s gun. NYPD says they also recovered a gun from the suspect who was shot and killed. More details on @NY1