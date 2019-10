Myrka Dellanos y sus hombros al desnudo

View this post on Instagram

Minding my own business is my favorite past time. 🖤 Just a week ago during a photo shoot in the streets of Paris for @glaudibyjohanahernandez during Fashion Week. I was not able to model this amazing dress on the runway show because it was large on me and the sleeves kept falling down. For the shoot, the amazing stylist kept lifting them up for me every few minutes! • Durante una sesión de fotos para #Glaudi en Paris hace sólo una semanita. Lamentablemente no pude modelar este vestido tan precioso en la pasarela porque me quedaba un poco grande y se me caían las mangas. Aqui durante el “photo shoot”, el estilista me subía las mangas constantemente!