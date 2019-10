Alertan que ICE sigue deteniendo a parejas que acuden a USCIS a entrevista por “green card”

ICE says its officers "do their jobs professionally [and] humanely," but there is nothing humane about targeting people nearing the finish line of the path to a green card.

It's like a court promising to dismiss old warrants and police arresting people on their way in the doors. https://t.co/oMtAaQd8Mt

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 8, 2019