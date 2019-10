Veterana congresista (D) Nita Lowey de Nueva York anuncia su retiro

From Chair @NitaLowey: “After 31 years…I have decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first Chairwoman of @AppropsDems and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills.” https://t.co/ep4IlTUOsS

— House Appropriations (@AppropsDems) October 10, 2019