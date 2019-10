¡Es un milagro! Errol Spence Jr está fuera de peligro luego de su escalofriante accidente

Official Update PBC:

Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.

