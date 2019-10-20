El Príncipe Enrique y la Duquesa Meghan se toman un merecido descanso luego de su visita oficial por África

El Príncipe Enrique y la Duquesa Meghan, quienes han externado su fatiga ante el constante escrutinio de sus vidas por los tabloides británicos, se tomarán seis semanas sin obligaciones reales para estar en familia.
De acuerdo con el Sunday Times, la pareja, que ha sido calificada por medios como arrogante e hipócrita, comenzará este tiempo a mediados de noviembre y lo culminará hasta pasada la Navidad.
Los Duques de Sussex, de acuerdo con reportes, aprovecharán para viajar a los Estados Unidos para conmemorar el Día de Acción de Gracias con la madre de la retirada actriz, Doria Ragland.
Enrique y Meghan acaban de culminar una visita oficial de 10 días a África, en la que llevaron a su primogénito, Archie.
Photo ©️ High Commission
Según el periodista Tom Bradby, quien los entrevistó para un reportaje a propósito de su estadía en el llamado Continente Negro, la pareja real se siente vulnerable y lastimada.
Durante el documental, Enrique menciona su deseo de salir del Reino Unido y asentarse con su familia en un sitio como Ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica, como base.
"And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister." – The Duchess of Sussex
En un texto para el Sunday Times, Bradby confesó haberle preguntado directamente a Meghan si ya sabía lidiar con la presión mediática.
La Duquesa, en primera instancia, contestó que eso era un trabajo de día con día, pero después agregó que, por el momento, tanto ella como su esposo no estaban viviendo, sólo existiendo.