Lo acusan de intento de asesinato tres meses después de visitar a Trump en la Casa Blanca

OCSO Night Investigations Detectives have made 3 arrests in the 10/3 shooting of a security guard at a Megabus stop on S. OBT. James E. Hird Jr., Talia Greene-Stover & Johnny Lonzo Brummit face charges including Attempted First Degree Murder with a firearm, Robbery with a firearm pic.twitter.com/c6zcG4JuRc

