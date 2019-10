PG&E: Más cortes de energía en California para evitar incendios afectarán a más de 200,000 clientes

ADVISORY: PG&E Tracking Midweek Dry, Offshore Wind Event – May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 15 Counties in Sierra Foothills and North Bay. Approximately 209K customers notified they may be impacted beginning Wed. evening. https://t.co/USVO1MfcyL pic.twitter.com/tYGhmfLe1Y

— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 22, 2019