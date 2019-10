¡Récord imposible! Hombre escala las 14 cumbres más altas del mundo en 190 días

“Everything in life is possible armed only with determined approach and positive mindset.”

14/14 ✅ in 6months, 6days 🤙🏼 .#14peaks7months #History .#nimsdai #BremontProjectPossible #dedication #resilience #extremehighaltitudemountaineering pic.twitter.com/rcz6CQFP9a

— Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) October 29, 2019