Rita Ora vuelve a causar polémica, y lleva a los extremos la moda sin sostén

Why I haven’t posted these from this summer I’ll never know! I’m on a 16 hour flight from Dubai to La and I’ve gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is. I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday….well not entirely true I had to stop by Berlin to perform at Lollapalooza but went straight back to this heavenly villa. Thank you all at @aman and @bodrumedition for always looking after me! Swipe for some fun memories and dumb videos.